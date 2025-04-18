Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $700.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.56.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTU stock opened at $585.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.