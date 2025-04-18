Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.41 and its 200-day moving average is $532.04.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

