Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 55.5% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0534 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

