Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

KBWB opened at $56.76 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4118 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.