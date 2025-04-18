Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

