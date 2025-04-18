Invesco Ltd. Buys 18,388 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

