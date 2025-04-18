Invesco Ltd. Purchases 23,504 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

