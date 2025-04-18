Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.22 and a 200 day moving average of $501.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.