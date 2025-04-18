iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 1,134,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IOM

iomart Group Trading Down 16.1 %

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.