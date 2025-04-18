iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 1,134,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.68%.
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
