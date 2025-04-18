Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

IRDM opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.