iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

