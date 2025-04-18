iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IVV stock opened at $528.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
