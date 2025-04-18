iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

