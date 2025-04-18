iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EWU opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

