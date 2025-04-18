iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,290,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $296,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

