iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after acquiring an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,030,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 137,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,143,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

