J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

JBHT stock opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

