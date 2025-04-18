Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,525,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 473,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 467,049 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 255,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

JHG stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

