Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,698,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 1,149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,397.8 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
JAPAF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.
About Japan Tobacco
