Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts recently commented on JSPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.97 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 714,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 231,358 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.