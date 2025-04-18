Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $7,099,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

JLL stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $173.44 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

