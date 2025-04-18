Jones Trading Has Lowered Expectations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Price

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jones Trading from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOMR. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

