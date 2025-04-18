Jones Trading Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $6.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -60.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.