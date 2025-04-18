Jones Trading Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $6.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -60.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.