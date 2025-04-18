JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

