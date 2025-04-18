JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $135.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

