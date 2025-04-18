JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Helena Coles Buys 2,222 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,199.78 ($2,918.64).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance
LON JMG opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.30. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 89.90 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 115.08 ($1.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 82.19%.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile
Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
