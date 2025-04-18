JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 165,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.