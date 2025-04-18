Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,541,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,742,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 344,346 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,038,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,552,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $190.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

