Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,598.80. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $297,250.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,580.49. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

