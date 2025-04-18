Jump Financial LLC Buys 94,009 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,009 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 1,253.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AvePoint by 358.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.43 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

