Jump Financial LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 652.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,101 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after buying an additional 12,210,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after buying an additional 938,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NOV’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

