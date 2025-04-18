Jump Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,929 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

