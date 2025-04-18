Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $15,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 957,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $11,292,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $8,463,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

