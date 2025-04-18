Jump Financial LLC Purchases 139,624 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,624 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 453.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

