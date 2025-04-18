Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 846.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

