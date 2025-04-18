Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 90,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,215,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $487.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.87. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

