Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Price

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FULT. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,554,000 after buying an additional 285,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,574 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 216,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 673,559 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,517,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

