Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

