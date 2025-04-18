Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,252.58. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.41 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

