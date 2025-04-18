KeyCorp Comments on KLA’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $31.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $634.43 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $697.62 and its 200 day moving average is $691.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.