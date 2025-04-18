KeyCorp Comments on KLA’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $31.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%.
KLA Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $634.43 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $697.62 and its 200 day moving average is $691.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
