KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $325.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.42 and a 200 day moving average of $331.66. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

