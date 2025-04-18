KeyCorp Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $94.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

PEGA opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,237.35. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,043.58. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after buying an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

