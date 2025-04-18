KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KeyCorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

