KeyCorp Weighs in on Acushnet’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

