Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

