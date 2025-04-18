Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 1.7% increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Kinder Morgan has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

