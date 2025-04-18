Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 2972211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 205,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total value of C$3,124,939.96. Insiders sold 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.