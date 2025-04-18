Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.

Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

