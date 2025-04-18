Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.
Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.
Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.
