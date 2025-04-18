Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Kopin Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KOPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.